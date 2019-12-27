Oliver Hoslet/EPA U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a NATO Summit in London on Dec. 4, 2019.

Remember “Thanks Obama”? You know, the meme that started as a right-wing critique of U.S. president Barack Obama and eventually turned into a light-hearted way to shift the blame for everything from traffic jams to difficult-to-open jars onto the 44th president.

Just miss your bus? Thanks, Obama.

Raining outside? Thanks, Obama.

Run out of dip before you run out of chips? Thanks, Obama.

On Friday, Twitter users gave the popular phrase a Canadian twist, with the hashtag #ThanksTrudeau trending throughout the day.

The tag popped up after the current U.S. president, Donald Trump, blamed Trudeau for the CBC editing his cameo out of a broadcast of the movie “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”