Getty Images The Liberals and the NDP would like to help you out with your Thanksgiving dinner election conversations.

As you prepare for your Thanksgiving dinner, if you have some time off from basting your turkey and taste-testing the mashed potatoes and arranging your decorative gourds, why not prepare some political talking points?

That’s what the Liberals and the NDP are hoping you’ll do. Both parties have released suggestions for what to say when dinner conversation inevitably turns to the election.

The sustained time with extended family, combined with the vast quantities of alcohol that are often part of holiday dinner, means it’s not unusual for conversation to drift into politics. And given that we’re just over a week away from a federal election, a lot of people will have a lot of opinions.

The Liberals opted for a page on their website, titled “Turkey Talk 2019,” where a cute little turkey provides occasionally sassy suggested answers to anti-Liberal rhetoric.