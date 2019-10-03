The 5 Minute Skincare Routine You Need to Follow

We’ve all had those days where we’re up at the crack of dawn with little time to spare before going to sleep. As busy as we can be, there are a few things we should always try and make time for like making the bed, eating breakfast and moisturizing our skin. As seasons change and the temperature drops, the cold weather can have an impact on our skin1 so it’s important to keep it hydrated and moisturized. In partnership with Eucerin Complete Repair™, we offer a simple five-minute skincare routine to repair dry skin.

Avesun via Getty Images

Step 1: Cleanse Before applying any kind of lotion, your skin has to be clean first. If your skin dries out immediately after showering, there’s a solution for that. Eucerin Complete Repair™ Cleanser for body and face relieves the effects of dry skin. The gentle surfactants and soap-free formula helps protect skin from drying out so you stay comfortably hydrated throughout the day. To start, apply directly to wet skin, avoiding the eye area. Gently massage into a lather for a minute. Rinse and pat dry with a clean towel. To save even more time, use the cleanser in the shower!

Zinkevych via Getty Images

Step 2: Moisturize Now that your skin is clean, it’s time to lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration. Eucerin Complete Repair™ Moisturizing Lotion is a great starting point. It’s made with 5% urea2, a naturally occurring moisturizing factor found in our skin. Everyone’s skin is different, so a product that works on one person may not offer the same results to another. If you have extremely dry and scaly skin that sometimes itches, use Eucerin Complete Repair™ Intensive Lotion instead. It’s made with 10% urea to deeply moisturize and relieve chapped, scaly skin due to extreme dryness. All you have to do is massage the lotion onto the skin until it is completely absorbed and reapply as often as required.

Hero Images via Getty Images