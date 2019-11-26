The Best Black Friday TV Deals We've Seen So Far

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

If you’re in the market for a new television, now is the right time to make a 4K, ultra-HD upgrade. To help you beat the big Black Friday rush, we’ve scoured the web for the most unreal TV deals you can find right now. Start stocking up on popcorn, because it’s about to get real cozy in your living room this winter.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV

Best Buy

From its cinema-quality 4K imaging, to the ultra-bright OLED display of 8.3 million individually lit pixels, to the precision of its intuitive Dolby Atmos audio set-up, this LG delivers a theatre experience like no other.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Amazon

“Call of Duty” fans will be gob-smacked over this Samsung’s low-lag FreeSync technology and stutter-free motion enhancer, while retro-gamers will be blown away by the 4K crispness you could never have dreamed capable in the ’90s.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Curved LED Tizen Smart TV

Best Buy

Curved screens offer a uniquely immersive, panoramic experience for viewers. Whether you’re watching “Hockey Night” in HDR or binging the latest season of “The Crown” through the Smart TV function, this Samsung could transform any room into your own personal IMAX.

Sony 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV

Best Buy

Beyond its vivid ultra high-definition presentation, this Sony Smart TV is Google Home-compatible, so say goodbye to all those wasted hours of checking the seat cushions for the remote. Just ask Google to cue up your favourite YouTube videos and veg out.

RCA 32-inch 720p LED Smart TV

Walmart

This 32-inch Smart TV offers a rich, dynamic picture at 720P resolution, with a refresh rate of 60HZ ensuring a blur-free experience for all your sports or blockbuster needs. It also has a built-in voice remote function so you can cue up your Netflix favourites on the quick.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV

Walmart