The Best Cyber Monday Deals For Travelers

There’s no better time to book a vacation than Cyber Monday, with retailers and travel agencies alike rolling out price-busting deals on all the necessities for a great trip abroad. We’ve combed all corners of the web and found nine online deals you can take advantage of right now, before you take off on your heart-racing IRL adventure.

Intrepid cruises

Intrepid is offering 30% off select cruises during Cyber Week, including a nine-day small ship adventure around the Galapagos Islands from $3,325. You’ll want to move faster than a tortoise to catch this deal that ends December 5.

G Adventures trips

Get up to 35% off select tour packages at G Adventures. From zip-lining across a Peruvian jungle, to hiking the Patagonia, there are plenty of pulse-quickening thrills to choose from. Hurry, sale ends December 5.

Hotels.com bookings

You can sleep easy after booking a room through Hotels.com’s Black Friday sale, which runs to the end of Cyber Monday. This includes all-inclusive resorts like the Villas Cancun, on sale for $303 a night, a total savings of $617.

Luggage from The Bay

The Bay has packed plenty of Cyber Monday savings into their ongoing luggage clearance sale. You can save up to 70% off of a variety of backpacks, suitcases, rolling totes and duffel bags from names like Swiss Wenger, London Fog, Samsonite, and more.

Radisson hotel rooms

Thinking of a quick getaway with a loved one? Radisson hotels are currently offering 25% off any weekend reservations in 2020. They’ve got hotels across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean, so you’re bound to find a perfect spot for a romantic retreat.

Via Rail tickets

VIA Rail is offering up to 40% off on select single routes, coast to coast, as well as on multi-use passes, so you can see the snow-kissed peaks of the Rockies, the Northern Lights in Churchill, the majestic waters of the Maritimes, and everything in between.

Air Canada flights

Today only, save up to 20% off on over 200 global destinations, including a roundtrip from Toronto to London for just $663, or a one-way to Vancouver for $153. The seat sale is on for today only, with fixed-date trips taking flight anywhere from now until June 15, 2020.

Noise canceling headphones from Best Buy

Overnight flights and crying babies are a recipe for disaster, so investing in a pair of noise-canceling headphones is a must. You can save $170 on a pair of over-the-ear, Bluetooth-friendly Beats by Dre headphones until December 5, and bliss out to your favourite podcasts for all those long hauls.

Comfy travel pillow from Bed Bath and Beyond

Those airline seats aren’t as adjustable as you think. This curved Therapedic® U-Neck Pillow is cotton-soft and filled with smooth glass beads that’ll cradle you into a comfortable slumber in no time.

Travel adapter from Best Buy

