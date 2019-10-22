The Best Halloween Costumes For Couples, Best Friends And Other Duos

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Couples costumes are generally corny but if done right, they could be the talk of the party—and a hit on the ’gram. Whether you team up with your life-long friend, sibling, child or pet, there are clever costume ideas for all types of duets. Here are just some of our favourites. Elsa and Anna from ‘Frozen’

Just in time for the sequel which comes out November 22. Right now Party City is offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on select costumes. Get the Anna costume here for $79.99, and the Elsa costume here for $79.99. Robin and Steve from ‘Stranger Things’

Scoops ahoy, matey! You and your BFF can go as TV’s most memorable characters of the year: Robin and Steve from ”Stranger Things”. By all means, your other friends are free to go as demogorgons. Spirit Halloween is offering 20% off using the code TAKE 20 or $5 3-day shipping on orders over $50 using the code 3DAY. Get the Robin costume here for $49.99and the Steve costume here for $49.99. Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Hal Johnson, Joanne McLeod, is that you? Partying in a tracksuit is one surefire way to keep fit and have fun on Halloween night. Get the costumes here for $91.20. Wine and cheese

Spirit Halloween

Everyone in your book club will be so impressed by this choice. Spirit Halloween is offering 20% off using the code TAKE 20 or $5 3-day shipping on orders over $50 using the code 3DAY. Get it here for $49.99. Peanut butter and jelly

It’s peanut butter jelly time! It’s peanut butter jelly time! Get it here for $78.12. The Addams family

To be honest we’d totally pick the Cousin Itt costume purely for the warmth and comfort. Who wants to freeze their butt off taking their kids trick or treating anyway? Get the whole gang involved and dress them up as Uncle Fester and Morticia, too. Get the Wednesday costume here for $45.99, and the Cousin Itt costume here for $144.99. Rob Ross and a painting