The Best Places To Buy A Halloween Costume Online In Canada

Nothing solidifies the end of summer quite like a department store pulling patio furniture off the floor in exchange for creepy inflatables and fake tombstones. This is it. “Monster Mash” is on repeat. Halloween is coming. Have you decided on what you’re wearing? Some of us spend months planning and executing a creative costume that will land with our office colleagues. Others take a laidback approach and buy something quick and easy online. There’s no right or wrong way to celebrate Halloween—we can be as extra or as lazy as we want! If you want to steer clear of crowds and checkout lines, these are the online stores that deliver chilling (and often silly) costumes right to your front door. Indigo

Chapters Indigo

Spirits Halloween

Along with spooky decorations and props, Spirit Halloween sells a wide variety of licensed costumes based on characters from your favourite movies and TV shows. You can go as someone trendy like Scoops Ahoy Robin from “Stranger Things”, someone recognizable like Gryffindor from “Harry Potter”, or someone incredibly obscure like Dottie Hinson from “A League Of Their Own”. The U.S. company ships to Canada in roughly 6 - 11 days and they currently offer $10 off $65, $20 off $100 and $50 off $200 with the promo code SAVE50. Spencers

Spencers

Spencers is another one-stop shop for all your Halloween needs. You can find decorations, masks, wigs and, of course, costumes. They offer a range of plus size costumes for men and women including Supergirl, Eleven from “Stranger Things” and Where’s Waldo. You can take 20% off orders using the promo code TAKE19. Like Spirits, Spencers also ships to Canada in 6 - 11 days.

The Costume Shoppe

Calgarians know all about the Costume Shoppe, but those living outside Alberta can get in on the action online. The retailer kindly offers free shipping on orders over $85. There are plenty of unisex costumes to choose from including a comfy kangaroo costume, a hot dog costume, and an inflatable Raptors costume for $124.99 because #WeTheNorth.

Amazon

If your intricate costume requires any wigs or accessories, you can find it on Amazon for super cheap. For instance, you can get a lightsaber for $16, a sheriff’s badge for $10.15 or Spock ears for just $8.39. There’s also a Pennywise mask for $17.42 which looks just as scary and creepy as the one in the movie. Walmart

Walmart

Skip the long checkout lines and shop online instead. Walmart has a ton of affordable costumes to choose from. You can dress your dog up as a Ghostbuster or ladybug for under $25. You and your partner can go as Oreo cookies (because, why not?) for under $80. You can even dress your little one up as the popular Peppa Pig for 20 bucks. Halloweencostumes.ca

Party City

Group costumes are the best. Why not gather four of your close friends and dress up as characters from “Toy Story 4”, “Star Wars”, or “Nightmare Before Christmas”? If you’re hosting a Halloween party this month, you can stock up on decorations and get three hanging props for only $18, and animatronics as low as $6.99. Oyacostumes.ca

