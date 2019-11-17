The Best Websites For Discount Furniture And Home Decor

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images

When decorating a new space, it’s important to know which pieces are worth the investment, and which are worth finding for cheap. But let’s be honest ― we’ll take a good deal any day.

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend too much energy searching for the best sites for modern furniture and minimalist home decor on a budget. Sure, few experiences will replace the glorious feeling of finding that hidden flea market treasure, or that perfect floor sample that seemed like it was waiting for you all along. But that’s no reason to ignore the wealth of opportunities that exist on the interwebs.

Check out our list of the best websites for discount furniture and home goods.

Anthropologie

Stock up on lamps, shams and duvet covers when they go on sale.

Wayfair

Our favorite part about this site is that there’s free shipping on items over $75! Enjoy the annual holiday sale going on right now where items are up to 70% off.

H&M Home

You could spend hundreds of dollars on a curtain. Or you could spend $25.

Urban Outfitters

Boho and vintage furniture that’s just as relaxed and cozy as its clothing. All orders have a shipping fee of $9.95.

Ikea

*Billie Eilish voice* Duh!

Etsy

In addition to the great furniture finds, Etsy is also great for personalized items like monogrammed towels or embroidered linen bags. Stores we like are Square Moroccan and Pipe and Wood Designs.

Canadian Tire

Kick back, relax and enjoy the ambience of a beautifully furnished living room. Find stylish accent chairs, coffee tables, bookcases, lamps and much more.

Home Depot

Good news: Free shipping on all furniture purchased online!

The Bay

Create a space that will surprise and delight all who enter. Enjoy free shipping and 15% off all orders over $100 with the promo code REWARD.

HauteLook

Whether you’re looking for a throw blanket or a dog bed, HauteLook has it all. While US residents can enjoy free shipping, us Canucks have to fork over $10.95 which isn’t too bad.

Nordstrom Rack

Go for the discount designer shoes, stay for the discount candles.

Walmart