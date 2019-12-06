The Coolest Tech Gifts Under $50

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

One of the safest bets when it comes to holiday gift-giving is smart tech. Unlike Christmas fruit cake, most people will find a use for tech gadgets in their everyday lives. After all, we all watch movies and listen to music — and who isn’t looking for clever ways to make life more efficient?

If you have a lot of tech enthusiasts on your list, have no fear; the idea that the latest and greatest is prohibitively expensive is the old way of thinking. These affordable tech gift ideas will bring smiles to many faces without burning a hole in your wallet.

Google Chromecast

Not everyone has a smart TV but you can change that with Google Chromecast. The tiny disk-like device plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and allows you to watch endless content, streamed through your smartphone.

Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Bulb

The Sengled Smart LED Multicolour Bulb doesn’t just light a room, it can dim or change colour on command. In a certain mood? No problem because this smart bulb gives you 16 colours and tunable whites to create your own customized ambiance. Not a bad gift idea!

Google Cardboard

Before you chuckle at the idea of giving cardboard as a gift, humour us. Google Cardboard may look silly, but just wait until you pop a smartphone in. Once you download the appropriate apps, you can enjoy incredible immersive experiences. Float down a lazy river, explore Google Street View in VR or visit the set of your favourite music video. So, who’s laughing now?

Amazon Echo Dot With Alexa

Busy parents with their hands full would appreciate having an Echo around the house. Through voice command, it can play music, read the news, set alarms, dim the lights, increase the temperature, or lock the front door. The only thing it can’t do is babysit kids.

Google Nest Mini Gen2

The Google Nest Mini Gen2 was released in October 2019, just in time for all those holiday wish lists. Along with being a top-notch speaker to stream your favourite tunes, it’s the free personal assistant you’ve always wanted.

Wesoo Fitness Tracker

With New Year’s resolutions fast approaching, you can be confident there’s someone on your holiday list who’s about to embark on a fitness journey. Put them on the right path with a stylish fitness tracker. This sleek watch also monitors your workouts, sleep patterns and heart rate.

Tile Pro 1

For all those loveable scatterbrains, the Tile Pro 1 is a life-changer. Attach it to anything you don’t want to lose (keys, purse, phone, the list goes on); it works by syncing up with your smartphone. Just click it twice to prompt a ring.

Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger

It may not be as flashy a gift as a tablet, but a portable charger makes up for its lack of pizzazz by being useful. The Anker PowerCore 13000 is small and reliable — and it’ll be the reason your phone no longer conks out after eight joyful hours of streaming.

Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod

