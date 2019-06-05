There’s a lot a new mom might not feel she was adequately prepared for.

There’s childbirth, for one, and everything that happens to your body in the postpartum period. There’s the utter exhaustion of being a new parent. Oh, and Adult. Diapers.

But few are warned that having a baby can ruin your favourite television shows, and that’s something comedian Amy Schumer is just now coming to terms with.

“Oh ok so I can’t watch handmaids anymore. #filledwithregret,” Schumer wrote on Instagram Tuesday, along with a photo of her holding her newborn, Gene.