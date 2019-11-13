The Hottest Items On Oprah's Favourite Things List 2019

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Oprah Winfrey has amazing taste in pretty much everything. Whether it’s beauty products, books or small home appliances, we can always rely on the Queen of All Media for her honest recommendations.

HuffPost Canada

This year, the media mogul released a list of 79 of her Favourite Things in conjunction with Amazon. If you’re stuck on ideas for your friends and family, Oprah has a lot of suggestions ranging anywhere from comfy v-necks to Ninja blenders.

Check out the hottest items on Oprah’s list below.

Intelex Cozy Body Slippers

Amazon

These are fully microwavable plush soft slippers. Yep. You can actually heat these up so your toes stay toasty after schlepping in the snow all day. They’re filled with specially treated millet grains and dried lavender flower for ultimate comfort and relaxation.

Ecoffee cup

Amazon ecoffee cup

Will 2020 be the year you try and reduce the amount of waste? If so, then you’ll definitely need this handy cup in your bag at all times. These reusable coffee cups (they come in five colours) are made entirely from organic bamboo fibre that’s easily biodegradable.

HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga liquid eyeshadow

Amazon

Somewhere between campaigning for an Oscar and recording a new album, Lady Gaga unveiled her own makeup line called HAUS LABORATORIES. This limited-edition holiday set offers six shades of shimmery liquid eyeshadow to bring depth and intensity to any look.

Turmeric herbal tea set

Amazon

You may have had turmeric tea before but have you ever had AWARD-WINNING turmeric tea? Enjoy this assortment of six different blends that has O’s blessing.

Bravado readers

Amazon

Oprah loves her spectacles, particularly the Bravado frames from Peepers. They come in classic black and five fun patterned frames including navy tortoise.

Matching Christmas family pyjamas

Amazon

Oprah loves her Lands’ Ends flannel. Snuggle up in a super-soft brushed flannel nightgown or mix and match between different pyjama pants and pyjama shirts.

Pilo fabric shaver

Amazon

Tired of clothes full of pilling and ruined woolly sweaters? Try Pilo, a shaver above the ordinary. It may look cute, but it is really quite the machine. Available in blue, black or pink.

‘Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice’

Amazon

Based on Michelle Obama’s bestselling memoir, this gorgeous journal features an intimate and inspiring introduction by the former First Lady. It includes 150 inspiring questions and quotes to help you discover—and rediscover—your story.

Sorel out ’n’ about puffy boots

Amazon

No one likes cold feet. With microfleece lining and waterproof nylon upper, you’ll be winter-ready in no time.

Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones

Amazon

These wireless headphones give you nine hours of listening time so you can listen to back-to-back episodes of “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations Podcast” without having to charge.

De’Longhi Dinamica fully automatic coffee and espresso machine

Amazon

Skip the Starbucks and just brew a fresh cup of coffee at home. The adjustable manual frother allows you to customize steam and foam levels for rich, creamy, long-lasting lattes and cappuccinos.

Yedi Houseware instant programmable pressure cooker

Amazon

Talk about a good deal. Here, you get nine appliances in one: You can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, make cakes, pasteurize, make yogurt, cook rice, and warm foods in this handy dandy device.

CALPAK Luka Carry-on luggage in metallic bronze

Amazon luggage

Functional doesn’t have to be boring. With this gorgeous metallic suitcase, avid travelers get extra pockets, flexible fabric and industrial nylon straps, not to mention a combination lock for extra security.



′ The Architecture Of Trees’

Amazon

This book is the result of over twenty years of dedicated study by landscape architects Cesare Leonardi and Franca Stagi. This new edition preserves the original magnificent illustrations and text, translated into English for the first time.

Printworks sky series puzzles

Amazon