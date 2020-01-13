After all of that holiday cheer, many of us are eager to get into hibernation mode––but there are plenty of reasons to get out and do more this winter. Toronto is home to a flurry of activity, and if your taste for adventure runs beyond binge-watching TV on the couch, there’s no better time to head out and experience it for yourself.

Across four special Spotlight weekends between January 31 and March 1, visitors can enjoy 2-for-1 savings on museum visits, guided tours, live theatre, food tastings, and so much more. In partnership with Tourism Toronto, we’re highlighting some of the valued standouts of the season.

Venture Outside

Tourism Toronto Skating Nathan Philips Square, Toronto

After a full day of shopping and dining, why not experience some classic winter fun. Try a night time skate around Nathan Phillips Square or lace up your skates and pop off a few dance moves to live DJs during the Harbourfront Centre DJ Skate Nights.

Keeping things just as cool is the Bloor-Yorkville IceFest taking place the weekend of February 8-9. Visitors can marvel at the stunning series of frozen sculptures, attend live ice carving demonstrations, and enjoy sweet treats at the Maple Taffy Station.

Must-see Sites

Tourism Toronto Light Festival Distillery District Toronto

The CN Tower is easily Toronto’s most iconic landmark, and no trip to the 6ix is complete without staring at the majesty of downtown and abroad from the tallest free-standing structure in the western hemisphere. But don’t forget to also take a tour of Casa Loma’s palatial grounds, or check out the War of 1812 architecture preserved at historic Fort York.

For those who like their history with a dose of the supernatural, Haunted Walk of Toronto cruises the cobblestone streets of Distillery District to deliver gruesome local ghost stories and other sordid details.

Arts & Culture

Tourism Toronto Museum Of Contemporary Art, Toronto

Toronto’s arts scene is thriving at St. Lawrence’s celebrated Canadian Stage, with their winter calendar showcasing a range of thought-provoking plays, experimental choreography, and the theatre debut of celebrated artist/author Vivek Shraya; while over at the Famous People Players theatre in Etobicoke, you’ll find an eccentric and unique black light puppet performance.

The Museum of Contemporary Art is the perfect place to marvel at a mix of fine art paintings and immersive audio-visual installations, while the Ontario Science Centre will keep the curious-at-heart captivated with out-of-this-world space exhibits. Meanwhile, a day at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada puts you and your family face to face with anything from sea turtles to sand tiger sharks.

Heart-racing Activities

Tourism Toronto Family on the observation deck, CN Tower, Toronto

The streets may be covered in snow, but the indoor bocce lawns are lush and green at Lob, where you can gleefully knock your friend’s ball out of competition before sharing a plate of Szechuan peppercorn ribs.

Put your puzzle-solving and team-building skills to work at Escape Manor as you and your friends troubleshoot your way out of freaky cabin and asylum-set adventures, or work up a sweat at their axe throwing workshop.

Rich Culinary Experiences

Tourism Toronto Chotto Matte, Toronto

Toronto’s rich multicultural backdrop means the city is a wildly diverse haven for foodies. Culinary Adventure Co. offers countless tours to expand your palette, from dining on bao buns and Guac-topped Mexican tortas in Kensington Market, to enjoying fresh-baked naan and cured charcuterie in Little India.

Tasty Tours has a sweet tooth-favouring chocolate excursion where you can taste-test raw cacao bean, as well as a line of rich, artisanal dark and milk chocolates. After that, you can pop over to downtown’s John St. Roundhouse to take a tour of Steam Whistle Brewing, and cap the night off with a glass of Canada’s premium pilsner.

And, there’s no better time for foodies to check a local culinary hotspot off their bucket list. From January 31st to February 13th, 2020 Toronto’s Winterlicious is back featuring prix fixe menus from more than 200 restaurants across the city. Eat your way across town or check out one of 14 food focused events.