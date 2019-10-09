The Opportunities and Obstacles of Digital ID

You walk up to your favourite brewpub, order your favourite craft beer, and – reflexively – reach for your ID. Shoot. You left your driver’s license in your other purse. Again. While our lives have become increasingly digital, the majority of our IDs are still plastic and even paper-based. According to a recent research study by Interac, six in ten Canadians have difficulty keeping track of their IDs. How much easier would it be if you could securely and conveniently access your most commonly used identity cards, such as your driver’s license and health card, via your mobile device?

More and more, our information is stored and shared online. But if that makes you nervous, you’re not alone. Almost eight in 10 Canadians don’t feel like they have a real handle on how their information is being used. Digital ID has been billed as a way to increase convenience, but also to reduce the amount of personal data and information that needs to change hands on a daily basis. In partnership with Interac, here are three things to think about as we consider what a transition to digital IDs might look like.

Okay, we get it. Anything online feels hackable, right? But with secure technology such as tokenization and advanced encryption, as well as buy-in from government, our information doesn’t have to be. And let’s face it: using our physical ID cards at hotels or restaurants exposes us to all sorts of risks including fraud and identity theft.

We just don’t have time anymore. How long have you waited in line to renew your passport? How far have you driven so that your driver’s license could be examined in person? According to the Digital Identity and Authentication Council of Canada, visiting offices in the flesh to show physical ID costs Canada $500 million in productivity a year, not to mention countless hours of boredom and frustration. So yes, that means that a variety of public and private sector organizations will have to get on board, but convenience and customer experience will prevail—if done responsibly and in a trustworthy manner.

