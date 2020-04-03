Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. the Rock, and his youngest daughter, Tia, who turns two this month, have a new “Moana”-inspired hand-washing ritual, and it’s the sweetest.

“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands,” Johnson explained, in an Instagram post. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.”

Johnson, who voiced Maui the demigod, in the beloved Disney movie, is clearly getting a kick out of his youngest daughter’s impatience to get singing and sudsing already, while the towel-clad former wrestler/very-brief CFL player turned action-movie superstar is busy explaining the ritual to his followers.

“Gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, ‘just shut your mouth and sing daddy’ 😂,” he wrote in the caption, before signing off, “Stay healthy and safe, my friends.”

We’re here for this kind of wholesome PSA! Also, props to Johnson for taking quarantine style to a new level of minimalism!

Whatever rocks your world, we say. You’re welcome.