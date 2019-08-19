Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed he married his partner, Lauren Hashian, over the weekend. The former WWE wrestler-turned-movie star announced the news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo of himself and Lauren on their wedding day in Hawaii. “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaikaʻi (blessed),” he wrote, alongside a picture of himself and Lauren kissing on their big day. Johnson has been in a relationship with singer-songwriter Lauren for more than a decade, after meeting on the set of the film The Game Plan in 2006.

Together, they have two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, the youngest of whom was born in April 2018. He also has a daughter from a previous marriage, named Simone. The couple had initially hoped to tie the knot in spring last year, but The Rock told Rolling Stone that Lauren’s pregnancy with their second daughter led to them putting the brakes on their plans. He previously said in 2015: “I’ve got a lot of things happening in my life, and I’ve been so lucky and fortunate to be blessed with a lot of things. The relationship part to me is my most prized thing. The people in my life. I’ve learned the power that we have to make other people happy and content in a relationship. “And I have the love of my life, Lauren, who I’ve had for eight years now. I wake up every day so grateful and so thankful that I have someone like that, someone that you can walk through this world with.”

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images The happy couple at the Jumani premiere.

Hashian has been interested in music since she was a child, according to People: her dad, Thomas “Sib” Hashian, was the dummer for the band Boston in the 1970s. He didn’t want her to follow in his footsteps, she’s said, but she did anyway. In 2005, she competed for the chance to perform with TLC on their reality show “R U the Girl?” Since then, she’s produced and worked on her own music, and has worked with artist Naz Tokio and Drake’s producer Mike Zombie. The Rock is supportive of her work, and she often turns to him for advice, she told Vydia in 2017. “He is my motivator and my sounding board every day. Always giving me notes on the work, always motivating me to outdo my last effort. Honestly, if I impress him with a track then I feel accomplished.”

Johnson was born in California, but has several Canadian connections. His father, Rocky Johnson, grew up in Amherst, Nova Scotia, and moved to Toronto as a teen to pursue a wrestling career. He was one of few black wrestlers when he got started in the 1960s. Rocky Johnson has been open about the difficult childhood he had before rising to success, and Canadian producers announced last fall that they had optioned his life rights for a movie. Before his wrestling career took off, The Rock played football in Canada, signing with the Calgary Stampeders in the ’90s. He’s revealed he was playing his first ever professional CFL game in Vancouver when he got cut from the team. It was devastating at the time, he said, but now he credits that twist of fate with his success in the wrestling world and later, the movie industry. Vancouver is one of his “favourite cities in the world,” he said in an Instagram post in 2017. “I’ve dropped my blood and sweat in this city, wrestled multiple matches in this city, shot big movies in this city.”