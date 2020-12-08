Samsung

2020 has been a hard year for everyone, but even though we’re living through distanced times, we’ve managed to stay connected. With the holiday season bringing some much-needed festive cheer, looking for a meaningful gift that helps bring people together is more important than ever before.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is co-engineered with Intel to deliver high-speed network connectivity and exceptional mobile performance that’s swift enough for countless video call catch-ups with friends and family this holiday season – you’ll be able to celebrate together even when you’re apart.

It has incredible storage and overall performance, making it a perfect entertainment center for streaming movies and playing video games with the family at home. Whatever your needs may be, the Galaxy Book S is attuned to wherever your day takes you.

Here are four reasons why Galaxy Book S makes the perfect gift this holiday season.

Stay Connected Anywhere

Samsung

Whether you’re sitting at the kitchen table or working remotely from the (heated) backyard, you don’t need to worry about connectivity issues when using the Galaxy Book S. The laptop’s high-performance wireless hardware can connect to high-powered Wi-Fi 6(1) signals all over the world.

It’s backed by Intel’s high-performance wireless hardware(2)(3), meaning downloads are swift and streaming services run uninterrupted – even if you’re connected to a busy network with a number of other devices. You can rest assured knowing that you’ll be able to watch all your favourite shows, create your online holiday card and manage your inbox all at the same time, with no interruptions or lags.

The Galaxy Book S is a true powerhouse, but it still feels incredibly light. Featuring a 13.3” touchscreen in full HD and weighing in at just over two pounds, it’s an on-the-go laptop that fits easily inside a purse, backpack, or bag. Looking to change up your WFH set-up? You can move around with the Galaxy Book S from the couch, to your room – even to the garage – with ease.

Make Your Day Last Longer

Samsung

We all know what it’s like to be racing against a dwindling battery-life bar while we finish up a project or movie marathon only to ultimately lose the battle. With Galaxy Book S, however, you don’t need to worry if your charger is just out-of-reach – this powerful device has changed the game with its long-lasting performance.

The Intel® Core™ processor with Intel® Hybrid Technology in Galaxy Book S is optimized to deliver long-lasting charges, averaging up to 20 hours of battery life(4) to make it through the day. And even if you do hit that dreaded zero per cent, a quick 30-minute micro-charge will give you enough power to work for another four more hours(5). You can take on that work presentation confidently knowing your device has the stamina to support you. In summary, Galaxy Book S is ready to go the full distance with you ― busy day or not.

Don’t Let Anything Slow You Down

Samsung

Whether you’re delivering an A/V presentation at work or playing through a gorgeous, graphics-heavy video game, there’s nothing more frustrating than being faced with lags at crunch time. Thankfully, Galaxy Book S makes multi-tasking easy.

Thanks to your choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage space, Galaxy Book S is your multi-tasking partner in crime. The lightning-quick Intel Core i5 processor means Galaxy Book S can handle multiple browser tabs, advanced spreadsheets, high-resolution video ― and just about anything else on your to-do list ― without facing significant slowdown. And thanks to two USB-C ports, file transfers are likewise a breeze. The new Galaxy Book S truly is built for power and made for speed.

For those eager to start their days and jump into the next big task, Galaxy Book S is ready to go when you are. A convenient, easy-to-reach merged power button and fingerprint sensor means you can log in the moment you power up by starting your device with a tap, and then securely logging in with the same key. So whether you’re diving into your to-do list or streaming the just-posted episode of your favourite show, two quick taps is all you need to get started.

Seamlessly Connect With Your Other Galaxy Devices

Samsung

Having interconnectivity between smart devices is integral to managing our day-to-day lives. With Galaxy Book S, you can easily access your Galaxy mobile device, such as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, thanks to the pre-loaded Your Phone app. Read and reply to texts, receive calls, access your favourite mobile apps or seamlessly sync your photos to your computer all without plugging your phone into your PC. Imagine responding to texts from your laptop while your phone stays tucked away – this future-forward peak multi-tasking is made possible with the Your Phone app on Galaxy Book S.

Using the SmartThings app(6), you can also use your Galaxy Book S to control your connected home devices like your TV, washer and dryer, or robot vacuum. You can connect to up to six (yes, six!) smart devices around the house. Seamless connectivity with just a couple keystrokes – what more could you ask for?

Give the gift of connection (and convenience) this holiday season to a loved one or friend! Galaxy Book S is available starting at $1,299.99 on samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores across Canada. For more information visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/pc/

From deal hunters to tech lovers, the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem has something for everyone. Make your loved ones’ year just a little bit better this holiday with the Galaxy Book S.

______________________________________________________

Footnotes:

(1) Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) products support optional 160 MHz channels, enabling the fastest possible theoretical maximum speeds (2402 Mbps) for typical 2x2 802.11 AX PC Wi-Fi products. Premium Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) products enable 2-4X faster maximum theoretical speeds compared to standard 2x2 (1201 Mbps) or 1x1 (600 Mbps) 802.11 AX PC Wi-Fi products, which only support the mandatory requirement of 80 MHz channels.

(2) CPU specifications may according to product/model.

(3) Engineered for mobile performance verification by Intel may vary depending on system configuration.

(4) Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical usage. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.

(5) When powered off, from 0% battery.