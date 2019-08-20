The Sephora Summer Sale Is On And Here’s What You Can Buy

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. If you’re at that point where you’re hopelessly scraping the bottom of your pressed powder compact, there’s good news: Sephora’s annual Summer Bonus event is here! From now until Tuesday, August 27, Rouge members can save 20% off all products online with the code “SUMMERSAVE”, while VIB members save 15%. Not yet a member? You can sign up here to get in on the savings. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on old summer favourites or try something new and bold for fall. Here are some recommended products. TAN-LUXE THE BODY Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

Don’t let your gorgeous glow fade away in September. Grab a hold of this bottle to work on a natural looking, hydrated, golden tan as though you’ve been chilling on the Amalfi Coast this whole time. Normally $69, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

Rihanna knocks it out of the park again. Earlier this month she introduced a series of long-lasting foundation in 50 shades, so you’re bound to find the right fit. Normally $45, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. CHARLOTTE TILBURY Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

A shade you’ve probably seen all over Instagram, Pillow Talk is one of the most universally flattering nude shades on the market. Normally $42, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. YOUTH TO THE PEOPLE Kombucha Exfoliation Power Toner

Kombucha continues to gain popularity and the beauty industry is jumping on the bandwagon. This toner with Kombucha Black Tea Ferment works to smooth, firm and minimize the look of pores. Normally $50, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. NARS Atomic Blonde Eye & Face Palette

When anything labeled “limited edition” goes up, you have to move quick––especially when it’s Nars. Here we have a multi-use palette for smoldering bronze eye and cheek looks. Normally $74, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. GLOW RECIPE Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

Considered a bestseller, this mask is packed with avocado, coffeeberry and retinol to give you brighter, more awake-looking eyes by morning. Normally $56, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette

Created in collaboration with influencer Jackie Aina, this limited-edition palette features must-have eyeshadows and pressed pigments for seriously gorgeous looks. Normally $60, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. KAT VON D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in Pumpkin

Get an early start on fall makeup trends with this rich pumpkin red lipstick in a matte finish. It’s the creamiest, most unbelievably pigmented lipstick to ever cross your lips. Normally $26.50, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. VIKTOR & ROLF Flowerbomb

With over 4,000 5-star reviews, this perfume is flying off shelves as fast as you can say “spritz!” This fragrance is an explosion of flowers with hints of deep amber and warm vanilla. Normally $198 (3.4 oz bottle), get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. TATCHA The Ritual For Radiant Skin Set

If you love Tatcha and you love to travel, add this value set to your cart now. It comes with six essentials including Violet-C Brightening Serum and Dewy Skin Cream so you sample everything before buying the standard size. Normally $110, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. ORIGINS Super Spot Remover™ Acne Treatment Gel

Blemishes are like mosquitos: they’re not wanted. Ever. Full stop. Target any acne flare-ups with this spot remover made with natural ingredients. Normally $25, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. SHU UEMURA Brow: Sword Cartridge

Thick, bold brows aren’t going anywhere. Perfect your arch with the samurai sword-shaped brow pencil with a pre-set sharpener for easy precision. Normally $29, get 15% to 20% off during the Sephora sale. SEPHORA COLLECTION Hair Sleeping Mask with Aloe Vera

