Phillip Faraone via Getty Images The Weeknd at the premiere of "Uncut Gems" in Hollywood on Dec. 11, 2019.

Scarborough, Ont.’s own The Weeknd will be performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Fl. on Feb. 7, 2021.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year.”

It’s still unclear how the Super Bowl will proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In late October, the NFL said it will reduce capacity in the stadium, possibly filling it no more than 20 per cent.

Last year, musicians including Rihanna and Cardi B have said they would not support the NFL or perform at its games due to the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick. Jay-Z, who works with the NFL to produce performances during big games, has defended his partnership with the league as a way to change the organization from inside.