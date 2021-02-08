The Weeknd's Super Bowl Show Prompts Sweetest Toronto Throwback Photos

It’s not every year a Torontonian performs at the Super Bowl. In fact, Scarborough, Ont.’s own The Weeknd is the first-ever solo Canadian to headline the halftime show, which reached 99.9 million viewers last year.
Naturally, local institutions were feeling proud of their hometown boy — particularly places in Scarborough, the east Toronto neighbourhood where The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) grew up.
The city’s public library service tweeted out a photo of The Weeknd at a Scarborough library branch.
The mayor of Mississauga, another part of the Greater Toronto Area, was also quick to show her support.
Some high-profile Canadian names, like Toronto’s mayor John Tory, Toronto International Film Festival director Cameron Bailey, journalist Tanya Talaga and former MuchMusic VJ George Stroumboulopoulos weighed in, too.
And the rest of Twitter was also pretty psyched about the performance.
And then there were the memes, largely related to the “I Can’t Feel My Face” portion of the performance. Expect to see a lot more of this over the next few days.
And of course, the jokesters familiar with The Weeknd’s edgy lyrical content.