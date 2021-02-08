The Weeknd's Super Bowl Show Prompts Sweetest Toronto Throwback Photos

Naturally, local institutions were feeling proud of their hometown boy — particularly places in Scarborough, the east Toronto neighbourhood where The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) grew up.

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/9fgWU0l2iz — University of Toronto Scarborough (@UTSC) February 8, 2021

The city’s public library service tweeted out a photo of The Weeknd at a Scarborough library branch.

Good luck on tonight’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, @theweeknd!



And feel free to drop by again the next time you’re home!



📸 @theweeknd #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/v6DV6ty7N8 — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) February 7, 2021

The mayor of Mississauga, another part of the Greater Toronto Area, was also quick to show her support.

Tonight, Scarborough’s very own @theweeknd made history as the first Canadian to solo headline the #SBLV Halftime Show. Thank you for representing #Canada on the world stage! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/t633xPLDcN — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) February 8, 2021

Some high-profile Canadian names, like Toronto’s mayor John Tory, Toronto International Film Festival director Cameron Bailey, journalist Tanya Talaga and former MuchMusic VJ George Stroumboulopoulos weighed in, too.

Much love to @theweeknd representing Canadian excellence



Canadian artists keep punching above their weight and I'm here for it#sblv https://t.co/NS2C7KBjyB — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) February 8, 2021

Incredible performance by @theweeknd at the #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime show.



From Scarborough all the way to the world’s biggest stage.



Making Toronto proud. pic.twitter.com/Tsc2tUJNb7 — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 8, 2021

Shout out Toronto. Shout out Scarborough!!!!! SHOUT OUT @theweeknd — George StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) February 8, 2021

TL is just going to have let Scarborough have our moment of brazen boastin — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) February 8, 2021

Toronto mans when the Sheppard bus is on time. pic.twitter.com/zCa2t5VsQ9 — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 8, 2021

And the rest of Twitter was also pretty psyched about the performance.

so so cool to see the growth. killin shit for over a decade 🏆 congrats to the goat @theweeknd — Aminé (@heyamine) February 8, 2021

i was happy in 2021 for 13 minutes and 47 seconds, thank you abel #TheWeeknd — glika (@glikamitro) February 8, 2021

Man @theweeknd won the damn Super Bowl 🙄🔥👏🏽 — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) February 8, 2021

the weeknd: started from the bottom (western frosh week) now we here (the super bowl) — Evy Kwong 鄺文詠 (@EVYSTADIUM) February 8, 2021

Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021

And then there were the memes, largely related to the “I Can’t Feel My Face” portion of the performance. Expect to see a lot more of this over the next few days.

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021

Trying to find my phone in my one bedroom apartment pic.twitter.com/7clMJLgl75 — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 8, 2021

my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021

And of course, the jokesters familiar with The Weeknd’s edgy lyrical content.