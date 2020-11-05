Life

‘The Witches’ Remake Lambasted For Using Disabilities To Scare People

Warner Bros. has apologized, but people are concerned the film makes limb difference seem gross and scary.

In a year marred by a global pandemic and historic unrest, it would be great to have a fun, campy and controversy-free movie adaptation of a beloved children’s book.

But because 2020 is gonna 2020, it turns out there are parts of the upcoming movie version of “The Witches” that are hurtful to people with disabilities — and the studio is barely apologizing for it.

The movie, which is now out on HBO Max in the U.S. and will be playing in Canadian theatres in late November, is a remake of the 1990 film starring Anjelica Huston, which was based on the Roald Dahl book.

Hathaway’s character, like Huston’s in the original, is a powerful witch who disguises her witchy features under a luxe exterior. This includes “claws,” as they’re described in the book, that she hides with her elegant gloves.

In the new movie version, though, her hands are different — she has three elongated fingers, with a gap between them. As many disability advocates have pointed out, it looks a lot like ectrodactyly, a limb irregularity sometimes called “split hand.”

View this post on Instagram

If you’ve been following me on Instagram stories, you will have seen me talking about the new adaption of The Witches (it’s saved to my disability highlights). In the book, the witches have no toes so they have square feet, they have claw-like hands, and they have no hair. It’s strange reading books as a child where the villains have disfigurements, a lazy marker to show the audience these people are evil. You can both love the story and see yourself as the villain. And I absolutely saw myself as the villain. In this new version, they’ve taken it a few steps further, the witches have facial scars and (I discovered today) they actually have Ectrodactyly. 🧐 Given I now also have alopecia, I don’t think I’ve ever been more witch-like. And as much as I think witches (in other contexts) are pretty badass, I am so exhausted with this representation. I am tired. I am sad. I am extremely glad that I no longer work in a bookshop as (if we lived in non-COVID times), the coming months would be especially hellish. I feel for kids everywhere with visual differences who are going to have this film (and others like it) thrust in their faces. Enough is enough. When you see damaging tropes like this, please challenge them. Have conversations with your friends. Help us do the work. I have a playlist on disfigurement, including a video on disfigurement and villainy on my channel. Link to my YouTube channel is in my bio — the video is in the disfigurement playlist on the main page. Please share it. Thank you xx #notawitch #ectrodactyly #thewitches #disfigurement

A post shared by Jen Campbell (@jenvcampbell) on

Amy Marren, a British Paralympian swimmer, was one of the first to point out the problem.

“Disappointed in the new Warner brothers film ‘The Witches,’” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s not unusual for surgeons to try and build hands like this for children/adults with certain limb differences and it’s upsetting to [see] something that makes a person different being represented as something scary.”

Lauren Appelbaum of RespectAbility, a group that fights stigmas surrounding disability, told Variety the movie could be harmful to people with ectrodactyly or other differences.

“The decision to make this witch look scarier by having a limb difference — which was not an original part of the plot — has real life consequences,” she said.

“Unfortunately, this representation in ‘The Witches’ teaches kids that limb differences are hideous or something to be afraid of. What type of message does this send to children with limb differences?”

The hashtag #NotAWitch started taking off on social media. Many people noted that they already have to deal with people’s unfounded fear about their limb difference, and were disappointed that they could only expect more of that after the movie’s release.

View this post on Instagram

I'm struggling to find words to express how I'm feeling about the inaccurate representation of a limb difference (but specifically my "special hand"). I've tried to sit and think about it and see if my initial feelings changed when I first heard about it but they haven't. What I felt as I saw @emalemonpie s post on what is still how I feel now. I'm heartbroken. For those who don't know, the new movie @thewitches portrays the evil grand witch as having three fingers on each hand. Her hands, which were described by one film critic simply as as "ew", look remarkably similar to my beautiful and special "little hand". When I first started writing this post, I initially wanted to keep it about the need for education, which I will talk about later on, and leave out how it has affected me, but I can't. This truly hurts. I know that may be hard for some of you to understand, and I know for some it may seem like an inconsequential detail of a movie, but to me, it is much more. I have spent years building up a loving relationship with my hand. I have endured "little comments" from people that hurt deeply. I have lived a life full of stares and whispered conversations. I can remember nights when I cried because I "just wanted to be like everyone else". Over the years, those tears have turned to the joy in the knowledge that I am ABLE to be different and that I am ABLE to be a part of an incredible community and experience things that most people don't get to (like seeing someone message me to tell me that I've helped them with something I've posted because that is, literally, the greatest feeling EVER). So now, knowing a little bit about my past, I hope you can understand why this is so painful for me. For me, it wasn't just a minor detail. To me, it was someone thinking that, to make the witch seem eviler and more repulsive, they would use my hand. That my hand could be the driving nail into the coffin to truly get the message to the audience that this was a bad person. (Continued in comments)

A post shared by Savannah (@_mykindofnormal_) on

The official response from Warner Bros. expressed regret, but stopped short of actually apologizing.

In a statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the studio said they were “deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in ‘The Witches’ could upset people with disabilities” and that it “regretted any offence caused” by the film.

“In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book,” they went on. “It was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them.”

Check out the #NotAWitch hashtag for more comments from people with limb difference.

