Illustration: Yukai Du for HuffPost; Photos: Getty

Checkups for your mind are just as important as those for your body. But you wouldn’t know it from the way many people still talk and think about therapy. While society is more accepting of mental health than it’s ever been, there’s still some level of shame associated with seeing a therapist. It’s not uncommon to hear phrases like, “No wonder you’re in therapy” or “You should see someone” used in a pejorative manner. There are also still TV and movie plots that rely on salacious tropes about therapy. (No, it’s not always dramatic. No, patients aren’t constantly sleeping with their therapists.) There are still many workplaces that aren’t accepting of regular therapy appointments. There are still people in our lives ― family members, people we date, friends ― who don’t understand why therapy is important.

People should be praised for seeking mental health help, not made to feel demoralized for it.

Therapy should be celebrated rather than stigmatized or hurled as an insult. We should embrace more positive portrayals of therapy in entertainment. There shouldn’t be a fear of repercussions at work if you need it. People should be praised for seeking mental health help, not made to feel demoralized for it. And changing how we view and talk about therapy is just the first chain in the link. We can empower people to be more accepting of the process. But, that will do little if someone is too hesitant to take the leap themselves, they don’t know how to find the right therapist, they don’t know how to make it work with their jobs, they aren’t open to the process or they can’t afford it.

In our series, “This Could Help,” we’ll explore how to get started with therapy and fit it in to your life and your budget. We’ll answer the questions you’ve been wondering, and show you the ways therapy can benefit you and the people you love. Whether you’re struggling or just want to make sure you’re on the right track, support is available. We believe in the power of therapy so much at HuffPost that this is a global initiative: “This Could Help” joins features in the U.S., UK, Italy, Greece and France to spread the word and help people find the help they’re seeking.