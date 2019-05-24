Toby Melville/Reuters U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called serving as the country's political leader for three years the "honour" of her life.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will resign as the U.K. Conservative Party leader on June 7, following a furious backlash to her last-ditch Brexit plan.

Speaking to reporters outside 10 Downing Street in London on Friday morning, May said: “I have done my best.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,” she said.

Her voice cracked with emotion as she said it had been the “honour of my life” to serve “the country that I love” for the last three years.

May will remain as prime minister while the party holds a leadership contest beginning on June 10, with her successor expected to be in place by the end of the summer.