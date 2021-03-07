The Canadian Press Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam looks at a giant screen showing data during a technical briefing on the COVID pandemic in Canada on Jan. 15, 2021 in Ottawa.

Several provinces were preparing to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday, as Canada’s chief public health officer expressed optimism over vaccines ahead of the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 crisis. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic last March 11, and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said it’s been a difficult 12 months marked by hardship and sacrifice. “Yet, as the months have gone by, I have also witnessed the remarkable courage, strength, and generosity demonstrated by Canadians,” she wrote in a statement. “Through it all, it is the incredible support that Canadians have shown for one another that has impressed me the most.”

Tam expressed optimism that brighter days were coming, thanks to the recent approvals of the Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. “This week has been a very good week for Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination programs,” she wrote. The anniversary comes as all provinces are expanding their mass vaccination programs and some are loosening restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the virus. Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick are among the provinces preparing to lift restrictions on Monday after weeks of stable or declining cases. A stay-at-home order in Ontario’s Toronto, Peel and North Bay regions will lift on Monday, while five Quebec regions, including Quebec City, will be downgraded from red to orange on the province’s colour-coded regional alert system. All of New Brunswick will transition to the less-restrictive “yellow” alert level Sunday at midnight, meaning residents can expand their contacts from 10 to 15 people and team sports activities may resume. Strict restrictions to stay in Toronto, Montreal Canada’s two biggest cities will remain under fairly strict restrictions, however. Toronto — and neighbouring Peel Region — will enter the “grey lockdown” category, which will allow more retailers to open, with restrictions, but leaves gyms, personal care services and indoor restaurant dining closed. The greater Montreal region remains a red zone, which means an 8 p.m. curfew is still in effect. Tam said the addition of the two new vaccines will help Canadians get immunized faster and help ease the worries surrounding supply disruptions or setbacks. In a long message, Tam said it is not that it is not possible to directly compare the efficacy of different vaccines to one another. “Each vaccine was studied in a separate trial conducted at different times, using different populations and conditions,” she wrote. She said the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, manufactured by Janssen, was shown to be 66 per cent effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, while the AstraZeneca vaccine was found to have an efficacy of 62 per cent in generally preventing “symptomatic COVID-19.” Both vaccines, she said, were found to protect against severe disease, meaning that those who got COVID-19 after the shot were much less likely to get seriously ill.