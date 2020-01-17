Celine Dion's 'Maman' Therese Dion Dies At 92

MONTREAL — Therese Dion, mother of Canadian pop sensation Celine Dion, has died.

The elder Dion, born Marie-Therese Tanguay, died at home surrounded by family.

“Maman Dion,” as she was commonly known, was 92.

Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images Celine Dion and Therese Tanguay Dion attend the premiere of Celine: Through The Eyes of The World presented by Piaget at Regal South Beach Cinema on Feb. 16, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault extended his condolences to the Dion family on Twitter, saying her loss is being felt by the entire province.

In addition to being mother to Celine, the youngest of her 14 children, she was a notable television personality in Quebec with her own cooking show.

She also founded the Fondation Maman Dion in 2006 to support the education of children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.