A mother’s love is both gentle and fierce, supportive and protective. It’s a special kind of bond forged from the most powerful kind of love. Whether she carried you herself or you were brought together in different ways, your mother loved you even when you were just an idea.

Celebrate this mother-child bond with a beautiful, personalized necklace that your mom will cherish forever. For each necklace, we’ve listed the available personalization options and the price of the most low-cost choice.

Mama Bear Necklace

Capture your mom’s fierce protection and love with this mama bear and cub necklace.

Handmade

Add up to 5 cubs

Price starting at $169.03

Personalized All Heart Necklace

Just like the love that holds your family together, this sweet set of sterling silver rings stays linked with a heart.

Handmade

Add up to 4 rings

Each ring can be stamped with a name, date, or word

Price starting at $105.65

Motherhood Tree Of Life Custom Necklace

A tribute to the nurturing power of motherhood, this elegantly carved Tree Of Life locket is inscribed with “from deepest roots, tallest branches grow.”

Handmade

Add up to 4 birthstones

Price starting at $176.08

Mother Nestling Birds Necklace

A subtle and endearing symbol of love, the mother bird perches on a branch, keeping a watchful eye over a line of chicks.

Handmade

Add up to 4 birds

Price starting at $98.60

Mother and Child Necklace

Isn’t it amazing how your mom is always there to catch you when you fall? This bronze, brass, and copper sculpted figurine necklace celebrates your unbreakable familial bond.

Handmade

Various family combinations available

Price starting at $76.06

Dainty Name Necklace

Your mom can carry the names of her loved ones with her everywhere she goes.

Choose between silver, gold, or rose gold

Choose between 9 chain lengths

Choose between 9 fonts

Add up to 4 names

Price starting at $51.15

Custom Letter Necklace

For a more subtle option, you can opt for initials and symbols with this minimalist letter necklace.

Choose between silver, gold, or rose gold

Choose between 6 chain lengths

Add up to 13 initials or symbols

Price starting at $39.00

Birthstone Necklace

A beautiful birthstone necklace that utilizes the inherent power of crystals.

Choose between silver, gold, or rose gold

Choose between 4 chain lengths

Your choice of birthstone and order

Additional customization options available

Price starting at $108.55

Personalized Leaf Necklace

An elegant, highly customizable necklace that’s perfect for large or growing families!

Choose between silver or gold

Choose between 3 chain lengths

Add up to 14 stones and/or leaves

Can be expanded later

Price starting at $48.85

Bird Nest Necklace

A beautiful bronze Sparrow guards her pearl eggs in the nest ― a testament to the love and care mothers give their children even before they’re born.