Slipping into summertime sadness can be all too easy in isolation. While it’s only natural to wallow — and an occasional pity party can be healthy, and god knows it’s the only party you can safely throw right now, anyway — it’s important to fight productivity guilt, brain drain, and activism burnout by being kind to ourselves.
The HuffPost Canada’s LIFE team has made kindness a routine with weekly celebrations of the little things making our hearts sing throughout this surreal time. Key word being “little”: none of us have won the lottery or can brag about making a medical breakthrough at the moment.
But we can sing praises about the everyday items we’re obsessed with, the online content that puts smiles on our faces, the facts of life we remember, and the media that transports us into better, kinder worlds.
We rounded up all the little things helping us emotionally survive right now. Some of them come from online humour and others whisk us into cherished sweaty summer memories. If our recommendations pique your interests, maybe they’re worth bringing into your joy routine too.
