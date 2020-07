The Perfect Floppy Hat

Alisha Sawhney

Why is it so much easier to find a bad hat than a good hat? It’s a category of retail where the decks are stacked precipitously against the consumer: for every handsome, elongated bucket, there are hundreds of unappealing bowler caps. For every classic floppy wide-brim, there are legions of cheap-looking fedoras. My singular summer goal during the pandemic has been this: to find a nice-looking, non-offensive floppy hat that I can wear as easily on city streets as I can at the beach. I always feel like a celebrity hiding from paparazzi when I’m wearing a big hat. (Except, LOL, I’d probably never shy away from a photo op.) My enormous floppy hat — courtesy of Amazon — is a great way to tell people to get out of my face and physically distance without actually having to make eye contact. So instead of jet-setting to the south of France with my mom this year (my wallet is thanking me), I bought a crisp, white floppy hat. It basically gives off that region's breezy vibe anyway, right? -Alisha Sawhney, associate editor