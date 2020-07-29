Phoebe Bridgers' album, "Punisher"

Phoebe Bridgers / Dead Oceans

In a year that will be remembered for its bleakness, this album will stand out to me as one of 2020's very few highlights. I'm always impressed by articulations of incredibly specific kinds of sadness, and Phoebe Bridgers is a master at getting to the heart of why something hurts with heartbreaking precision. But "Punisher" isn't depressing — it's incredibly accessible, and often funny in its wry frankness. The music is complex and pretty and often moving, the lyrics meticulous and self-aware. I haven't stopped listening since it came out last month. — Maija Kappler, associate Life editor