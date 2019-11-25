Thoughtful Stocking Stuffers You Can Find At Nordstrom Rack

It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but one in three Canadians find holiday shopping more stressful than ever before, according to this report. One way to minimize stress is to get a head start on the gift-buying. And rather than wasting gas driving from store to store, gravitate towards one-stop shops like Nordstrom Rack. Here, you can find gifts for every member of the family––even that distant cousin you’ve met only once or twice.

In partnership with Nordstrom Rack, here are some stocking stuffers – all $25 and under – your loved ones would be happy to receive.

A little something beauty lovers can enjoy

From red matte lipsticks to foam facial cleansers, Nordstrom Rack is the promised land for inspiring makeup artists and beauty bloggers. You can find impressive beauty gifts from popular brands like Lancome, Buxom, Bare Minerals, and Urban Decay. Anyone looking to hydrate their skin this winter would love a bottle of Mario Badescu’s rosewater spray or drying lotion. These cult favourites are a must-have for every bathroom cabinet, and they work on every skin type. You can find other skincare products as well as makeup tools, nail polishes and even fragrances, all subject to in-store availability.

A little something for the tech savvy

With the majority of us plugged in at almost all hours of the day, you can’t go wrong with a cool new tech accessory that can fit in your pocket. At your nearest Nordstrom Rack location, you can find tech gifts like bluetooth wireless headphones for your friend who loves listening to tunes or a travel adapter for the one who’s always jet-setting around the world. You also can’t go wrong with an airpod charging case or a colourful phone case, either. Even if the person on your list isn’t a tech junkie yet, they certainly could be after playing around with these gadgets. Visit your nearest location to find what items are available for gifting.

A little something for the kids

Looking to impress your niece and nephew this year? Or maybe you just want to spoil your own? Nordstrom Rack has a ton of kids toys that make for great stocking stuffers. If the kids in your life are artistic, get them something like a sprinkle art shaker or silly scent markers so they can continue honing their craft. If your kids are young architects in the making, they’d probably love a LEGO set or building blocks to assemble. You can find other things like dolls and board games as well, all subject to in-store availability.