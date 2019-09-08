It’s TIFF time! The 2019 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, with celebrities descending on King Street, bars staying open until 3 a.m., and rush lines stretching out on many of the city streets, although tragically I have yet to run into Timothée Chalamet.

As we all know, when lots of famous people get together, we’re going to see a LOT of fashion — some good, some bad, some sparkly, some plaid. We’re only a few days into the festival at this point, but here is some of the most eye-watering and eyebrow-raising TIFF fashion we’ve seen so far.