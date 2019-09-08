LIVING
Here Are The Outfits From The 2019 TIFF Red Carpet

J. Lo's "Hustlers"-themed purse is an instant classic.

It’s TIFF time! The 2019 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, with celebrities descending on King Street, bars staying open until 3 a.m., and rush lines stretching out on many of the city streets, although tragically I have yet to run into Timothée Chalamet.

As we all know, when lots of famous people get together, we’re going to see a LOT of fashion — some good, some bad, some sparkly, some plaid. We’re only a few days into the festival at this point, but here is some of the most eye-watering and eyebrow-raising TIFF fashion we’ve seen so far.

