Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Tiff Macklem, then-deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, appears at a Commons finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tues. April 29, 2014. Macklem has been named the bank's next governor.

Tiff Macklem, a former second-in-command at the Bank of Canada, is coming back to the central bank to take over the top job.

Macklem, the dean of the business school at the University of Toronto, will take over the reins of the central bank as governor in early June when Stephen Poloz’s seven-year term ends.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Macklem brings a deep knowledge of and expertise in financial markets and will serve the central bank well as it navigates the an economic crisis like no other.

