09/15/2019 17:07 EDT

Here Are Some More TIFF Red Carpet 2019 Outfits

Kerry Washington's dress wins everything.

Sunday is the last day of the Toronto International Film Festival, the ten days every fall when you remember just how many dang movie stars there are out there. The premieres have come and gone, the People’s Choice Winner has been crowned, and once again, I’ve failed to cross paths with Timothée Chalamet.

But there are still lots and lots of red carpet outfits to gawk at from all the events this past week. Check out the gallery before for all the most striking looks, from the “whoa” to the “what?” (Javier Bardem, I’m looking at you.)

Photo gallery TIFF 2019 Red Carpet Outfits See Gallery

