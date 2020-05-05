A Canadian software developer says he has resigned his position as a vice president with Amazon over the firing of employees who he says fought for better COVID-19 protection in the company’s warehouses. Tim Bray, who says he worked with Amazon Web Services, wrote in a blog post that he “quit in dismay at Amazon firing of two whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of COVID-19.” Bray says some workers, who had been active with a group of Amazon employees pushing the company for leadership on the global climate emergency, were contacted by Amazon warehouse staff concerned about what they considered lack of coronavirus protection. In comments reported in other media, Bray described the firings as “chickens**t” and “designed to create a climate of fear.” However, those comments were no longer part of the blog post as of Tuesday.

Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images Amazon workers protest during the coronavirus pandemic on May 01, 2020 in Hawthorne, Calif. A Canadian software developer says he has resigned as a VP at Amazon over the firing of protesting workers.

He says the employees with the climate group responded by internally promoting a petition and an April 16 video call with guest activist Naomi Klein, and made an announcement using an internal mailing list. Bray says two workers who were leaders with the climate group were immediately fired. Amazon responded in an email to The Canadian Press that it supports employees’ rights to criticize working conditions, but that the two employees were fired for “repeatedly violating internal policies.” “We support every employee’s right to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against any and all internal policies,” the email stated.