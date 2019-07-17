Tim Hortons

Watch out, McDonald’s ― Tim Hortons is muscling in on your turf. The doughnut and coffee chain announced Wednesday it’s rolling out a Beyond Burger and a BBQ Beyond Burger, both made from plant-based Beyond Meat patties. Watch: Beyond Meat breakfast patties at Tim Hortons. Story continues below.

This marks the first time Tim Hortons has offered a burger, the company says, and the decision was made apparently because it was easy to do. “The burger patty is prepared in the same way as the Beyond Sausage patty for the new breakfast sandwiches,” Tim Hortons said in a press statement.