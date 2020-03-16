Tim Hortons Closes In-Store Seating, Shifts Focus To Drive-Thru

shaunl via Getty Images In this file photo, a Tim Horton's retail store and drive through window are seen in a snowstorm at night in Halifax, N.S., Jan. 6, 2013:

TORONTO ― Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it is asking Canadian restaurant owners to provide take-out, drive-thru and delivery only in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The company said Monday it is closing all dining room seating at Tim Hortons effective Tuesday and will continue the closures until further notice. The change comes as governments across the country urge Canadians to engage in social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. Watch: Tips for working from home. Story continues below.

Restaurant Brands acknowledged that Tim Hortons restaurants are gathering places for communities, but said the change was being made to contribute to social distancing that has been called for by public health officials. ``As Canada’s leading restaurant brand, we have a responsibility not only to serve guests _ but to protect them during this uncertain time,″ the company said in a statement. It said if there are further instructions from public health officials it will take any necessary extra steps. Following the lead of public health agencies, businesses have been moving to reduce contact among both staff and customers, and limiting non-essential travel.