May 15 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Wednesday it plans to expand the global presence of all three of its brands to more than 40,000 restaurants, from the current 26,000, over the next decade.

The owner of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is aiming to boost its businesses by deploying various initiatives that range from app-based ordering to loyalty programs for its customers.

