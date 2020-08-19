Tim Hortons Postpones Rollout Of Hockey Barbies Until Black Doll Available

Tim Hortons via The Canadian Press Hockey-theme Barbie dolls are seen here in an undated handover photo. Both versions of these dolls will be available in November, Tim Hortons says.

Barbie is getting ready to hit the hockey rink with an assist from Tim Hortons.

But the coffee chain’s locations won’t be selling the pint-sized plastic hockey players until both Black and white versions of the doll are available, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Solange Bernard, head of marketing communications, said Tim Hortons started working with Mattel last year to roll out a hockey-themed Barbie as part of a charitable initiative aimed at getting girls involved in the sport.

Bernard said the plan was originally to launch one doll, but amid protests against anti-Black racism in recent months, Tim Hortons decided to push back the launch to make the product more diverse.