Diane Labombarbe via Getty Images In this 2011 file photo, a Tim Hortons take-out coffee cup is pictured lying on the ground.

TORONTO ― Tim Hortons says it will temporarily stop accepting reusable cups brought in by customers amid concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The company has also put on hold plans it had to give away 1.8 million reusable cups for free as part of its Roll Up the Rim contest this year.

The temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd.

