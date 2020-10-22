TORONTO ― Tim Hortons has signed a deal with TerraCycle’s Loop program to test an option that would allow customers to pay a deposit and receive their order in reusable, returnable cups and food packaging.

Once the customer is done they could return the cups and other containers to a participating restaurant and have their deposit refunded.

Tim Hortons says the cups and food containers would then be cleaned, sanitized and used again.

