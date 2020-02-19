Tim Hortons Tim Hortons says it will be giving away 1.8 million free reusable cups for free on March 10, a day before the Roll Up the Rim to Win contest begins.

Tim Hortons is waking up and smelling the coffee when it comes to their annual Roll Up the Rim to Win contest. After 35 years, the world-famous coffee chain says it’s brewing something different this year with the introduction of digital play. The new vision for Roll Up the Rim comes with a fresh focus on sustainability. On March 10, Tim Hortons will be handing out 1.8 million reusable cups free of charge. Customers who buy hot beverages with a reusable cup will also receive three bonus digital plays, which can be redeemed online or through the Tim Hortons app.

The four-week contest, which begins on March 11, is rolling out in two phases this year. For the first two weeks of the contest, hot beverages will come with a cup that can be physically rolled up, just like years past. During that time, registered Tims Rewards members will also receive an opportunity to win online, doubling the odds of winning a prize. After the first two weeks, there will be no Roll Up the Rim cups for play, but there will be opportunities to win online or on the Tim Hortons app. The contest will end on April 7. Last year, Tim Hortons’ Roll Up the Rim promotion lasted for 10 weeks.

Tim Hortons

Another big change this year is the retirement of the “Please Play Again” caption on cups. It will be replaced with a message enticing customers to visit the Tims app for chance to win $100,000. Tim Hortons says there are millions of prizes to be won, including: More than 17 million free coffee and food items

45,000 $25 TimCards

200 Samsung 55″ NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TVs

150 $1,000 CIBC Prepaid Cards

100 40,000 AIR MILES Reward Miles

10 2020 Hyundai IONIQ electric or hybrid vehicles

Four draws of $100,000 Reactions to the overhaul were mixed but mostly negative on social media.

I really don't like Tim Hortons digital revamp for #RollUpTheRim It's not going "green" if you're still providing paper cups. It's just wasting everyones time & forcing people to download the app. — ericamtrench (@ericamtrench) February 19, 2020

@TimHortons I think I figured out why your revenue is weak, you have lost touch completely with your customers. Please see the new roll up the rim to win as proof. — Ron Wardrop (@ronwardrop) February 19, 2020

@TimHortons roll up the rim going digital and cutting the contest in half is a national travesty. — Josh Hardy (@HoshJardy) February 19, 2020

It's like RBI dosent even care about cultural icons.



My Tim's consumption probably tripples during roll up. Welp. End of an era I guess.



R.I.P Roll up the rim — Nick Hart (@NickHart28) February 19, 2020

@TimHortons you're going to lose more customers with this rediculous new roll up the rim. How someone thought this is a good idea is mind boggling. @McDonalds get ready for an influx of coffee drinkers soon enough. — Dave C (@SeriousCrayon) February 19, 2020

Unpopular opinion: I don't hate the changes Tim's made to roll up the rim. — Ferlin R (@Fernie635) February 19, 2020