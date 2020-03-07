As its popular national contest rolls up while Canada is battling a growing number of coronavirus cases, Tim Horton’s has decided not to distribute any more of their special Roll Up The Rim paper cups for the sake of public health.

The company announced the move on Saturday, pointing out that it probably isn’t the best time for over 100,000 of their staff to be handling paper tabs that people roll out with their teeth or hands.

But the contest will go on. Instead of paper tabs, the company said prizes will be redistributed to restaurant giveaways and a digital contest through its app or Roll Up The Rim website.

Cash registers at the coffee-chain will be reprogrammed to randomly select winners for free coffee and other hot beverages. The company will give away $14 million in free drinks, which they say means 1 in 9 people are likely to win.

Watch: Tim Hortons Announces Changes To Roll Up The Rim Contest. Story continues below.