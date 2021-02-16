Tim Hortons' 'Roll Up The Rim' Ditches The Rim, Goes All Digital

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

One of Canada’s most recognized marketing campaigns is going fully digital as Tim Hortons swaps out printed messages under rolled up coffee rims for scanning a loyalty card or app. The chain’s annual spring prize contest is now simply Roll up to Win ― rather than Roll Up The Rim To Win ― eliminating the fiddly work of rolling up a coffee cup rim with your hands or teeth to reveal a message like “win donut.” Customers will now scan the Tim Hortons app on their smartphone at the time of purchase to earn a “roll” that could reveal a prize like “free donut,” or scan a loyalty card and later log into the contest’s website to see the rolls and prizes they’ve earned. Watch: Tim Hortons has ‘always had a strong brand.’ Story continues below.

“This is such an iconic game,” said Hope Bagozzi, Tim Hortons chief marketing officer in an interview. “Even though it’s changing, we think it’s evolving to be even stronger and we hope guests will love it in its new iteration.” Tim Hortons has added new menu items to the campaign, with cold beverages and breakfast sandwiches now eligible for prizes in addition to hot drinks. The usual prize pool of free coffees, donuts, electronics and vehicles has also been expanded to include subscriptions to streaming services and reusable mugs ― part of the company’s efforts to increase the sustainability of the contest. Indeed, the new digital contest addresses past criticism that even customers with reusable mugs had to take a paper cup in order to play.