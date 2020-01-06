Post Consumer Brands Timbits Birthday Cake cereal is pictured in this photo from Post Foods Canada.

Faced with declining sales at its existing stores, Tim Hortons is busily looking to reinvent itself. In just the past few years, the iconic doughnut and coffee chain has tried out home delivery, a plant-based Beyond Meat burger, and even a controversial smoked-meat sausage breakfast sandwich. The chain’s latest foray into the new and untested? A line of breakfast cereals based on its Timbits. Watch: Tim Hortons opens innovation cafe in Toronto. Story continues below.

Post Foods Canada ― makers of Shreddies and Sugar Crisp ― announced Monday it’s launching cereals based on Timbits flavours. The first two to hit the shelves will be Post Timbits Chocolate Glazed and Post Timbits Birthday Cake. The company says the cereals will be available in “major” supermarkets across Canada early this year.

“We all know how hard it is to resist Timbits, so we are very excited to be able to bring the fun of enjoying Timbits to cereal bowls across the country,” said David Bagozzi, vice president of marketing at Post Foods Canada, in a statement. Rumours that Tim Hortons was planning a breakfast cereal exploded last October when Twitter user Rob Turudic posted pictures of Tim Hortons cereal boxes. The images shared at that time turned out to be very similar to the images Post Foods released Monday.