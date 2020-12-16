Tiny Gifts You Can Pop In An Envelope For Christmas

ijeab via Getty Images Tiny gifts you can slip in the envelope with your holiday card are the secret to beating Canada Post's earlier Christmas deadlines this year.

Since we can’t see grandparents, aunts and uncles and other loved ones outside of our household bubble for the holidays, many of us will instead be popping gifts in the mail.

Not surprisingly, shipping deadlines for packages just got bumped forward, as Canada Post is struggling with overwhelming demand this year. So if you haven’t gotten your gifts sent off already, it might be time to get creative and slip a tiny something into the envelope of your holiday card.

Canadian cut-off mailing dates for letters and cards to arrive before Christmas Day are Dec. 21 regionally and locally and Dec. 18 nationally. Sadly, international cut-off dates have now all passed, so at this point, a virtual gift card and greeting would be best for family members living overseas.

There are a few restrictions on what you can’t send by lettermail in Canada. The nope list includes: bottle caps, loose coins, food stuffs, glass, jewellery, keys, liquids, pencils, pens, powders, seeds, anything fragile or perishable and anything that might soil or harm other mail or the people who handle it. And you need to make sure your envelope conforms to size and weight restrictions too. Find Canada Post’s guidelines here.

Click through the slideshow to find tiny (and adorable) gifts to make sure your socially distanced loved ones know you’re thinking of them this holiday season.

Note: If you’re on a mobile device, click on the slideshow below to see pictures of the items, and find descriptions beneath the slideshow.

Tiny Gifts To Mail To Loved Ones See Gallery

All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices are in Canadian dollars, rounded and subject to change.

Paper plane temporary tattoo ― $7

Made in France, this adorable temporary tattoo will last 2-5 days on the skin of its lucky recipient. While the paper plane is a fitting gift to send in a little envelope, you can also find many other designs in this line, including a dandelion clock, a mandala and a flock of swallows in flight. Buy it from Deserres.

HBC stripes adult face mask (2-pack) ― $22

These gender-neutral protective face masks sport the iconic green, red, yellow and navy blue Hudson’s Bay stripes. They’re made from soft cotton and a great gift for fashionistas. Buy them from the Bay.

Vitamin C glow sheet mask ― $6

Give the gift of glowing skin ― just what we all need, after so much time indoors or wearing a protective face mask. The hydrating sheet mask is biodegradable and enriched with camu camu (that’s where the vitamin C comes from) and soothing fair trade, organic aloe vera. Buy it from the Body Shop.

“Peppa Pig: Merry Christmas Peppa” book ― $7

Make the holidays merry and bright with an infusion of the world’s most-loved British pig and her hilarious family. This 8 X 8-in picture book is appropriate for preschoolers. Buy it from Chapters-Indigo.

Green pack of 5 small organic beeswax food wraps ― $20

These made-in-Quebec waste-free wraps are so pretty and a great eco-solution for keeping foods fresh. Ideal for the Greta Thunberg in your life. Buy them from Olsen + Olsen on Etsy.

Stay Home Club patch ― $8

Montreal-based crafty enterprise the Stay Home Club has really come into its own in 2020. This cute patch is not just a great gift for introverts; it can be gifted as a passive-aggressive reminder to a Covid-rule-flouting family member who needs to hear it. Buy it from the Stay Home Club.

Set of reusable cotton rounds ― $35

Freon Collective is a woman-owned social enterprise, dedicated to reducing waste, that donates a portion of profits to Nellie’s Shelter. Their set of 15 reusable cotton rounds is soft, beautifully designed by independent artists and made from North American organic cotton. Buy them from Freon Collective.

Peeking cat sticker ― $4

These adorable peeking black cat stickers are perfect for journals, laptops and notebooks. Buy them from Bumblebee WPG on Etsy.

Ew, 2020 Christmas tree ornament ― $17

Made in B.C., this laser-cut wooden ornament celebrates Dan Levy’s beloved character, David, from “Schitt’s Creek.” A must-have for anyone who made it through the pandemic by marathoning the multiple-Emmy-award-winning Canadian show. Buy it from Anchored by Arlene Co on Etsy.

The Simpsons standard baggu ripstop nylon tote ― $16

This reusable shopping tote is strong and light and it folds up tiny. It’s also partially made from recycled materials. One for fans of America’s fave family. Buy it from Nordstrom.

Shiseido oil control blotting papers ― $23

This compact case of pink blotting papers is great for taking the shine of skin and keeping make-up looking fresh. A thoughtful gift for the cosmetics and beauty products lover. Buy it from Hudson’s Bay.

CTG Brands moustache set ― $4

Kids will have the best time donning these stick-on moustaches. They’re suitable for ages three and up, and they come in a set of six. Buy it from Drake General Store.

Danica gingerbread sugar saver ― $6

This 2 x 2.5-in. sweetie will keep brown sugar moist. Just soak it in warm water for 20 minutes then pop it in the jar. A lovely gift for the avid baker. Buy it from Simons.

Candy cane socks ― $6

These cheerful holiday socks come in sizes suitable for babies (0-18 months) up to kids (ages 7-9). Find other festive options in adult sizes too, including a whole Disney holidays collection. Buy them from Happy Socks.

Dog- and cat-shaped paperclips ― $1

Get the student in your life a set of 30 pet-shaped paperclips, in assorted colours, to brighten up their study-from-home life. Buy them from Staples.

Hello, Beautiful! embroidery kit ― $12

Not only will a crafty loved one enjoy creating this embroidered message, they’ll also take pleasure in reading it every day, once it’s finished and on the wall. It’s the positivity we all need right now. Buy it from Michaels.