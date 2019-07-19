‘Titans’ Crew Member Killed In Toronto TV Studio Accident

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images A vehicle that belongs to the Toronto Police Service is seen here in a May 2015 photo.

TORONTO — Warner Bros. says a crew member died in an accident Thursday at a special effects facility in Toronto.

A statement from the executive producers of “Titans” says Warren Appleby died during a special effects test for the show.

The statement says Appleby was a special effects co-ordinator and had a 25-year career in television and motion pictures.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also issued a statement on Appleby’s death, calling the incident a “real tragedy and a huge loss for our proud and excellent production industry.”