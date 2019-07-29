Government Of Ontario/YouTube Ontario Minister Todd Smith makes an announcement about the government's autism treatment plan in Toronto on July 29, 2019.

TORONTO — Ontario will establish a needs-based program for children with autism, the government said Monday, firmly reversing course on a revamp that drew months of backlash from parents earlier this year.

Social Services Minister Todd Smith made the commitment while apologizing for the earlier version of the program, which based funding solely on age and family income.

Smith, who took on the portfolio following a cabinet shuffle last month, spent the past few weeks meeting with parents and service providers and said the original program was the wrong move.

“Our government is committed to building a needs-based Ontario Autism Program,” he said. “Not just a needs-based component, a needs-based program. This clear new direction stems from expert advice we’ve received from service providers and the lived experiences shared by families with autism.”

‘We’re certainly sorry for the anxiety this has caused’

In February, the Progressive Conservatives announced that a new program would cap the amounts families could receive at $20,000 a year for kids under six, with funding dropping to $5,000 per year until they were 18. The maximum amounts were only available to families earning less than $55,000 a year and parents said that was woefully inadequate for kids with severe needs.

The revamp was met with outrage from parents of children with autism, sparking angry protests inside and outside of Ontario’s legislature. Smith’s predecessor, Lisa MacLeod, then announced in March that she would eliminate the income testing aspect of the program and look at how to add needs-based supports.