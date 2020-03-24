Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Japanese PM Says

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo out of concern for the spread of the novel coronavirus, Abe said Tuesday. IOC President Thomas Bach is “100%” in agreement with delaying the Olympics by up a year, and the games will be held in the summer of 2021 at the latest, Abe said.

After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021. pic.twitter.com/ihe8To2g3R — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) March 24, 2020

The 2020 Olympic Games were scheduled to begin July 22 in Japan. In early March, officials from the World Health Organization met with medical officials representing various Olympic sports leagues to discuss worst-case scenarios as countries across the world encouraged “social distancing” to stem the spread of coronavirus. Bach said in March the organization hadn’t discussed postponing or cancelling the games when it convened for two days of executive board meetings in Lausanne, Switzerland, but public health officials continue to urge against hosting large-scale events as the threat of coronavirus remains.