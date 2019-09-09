Grinder Coffee Tom Hanks with employee Tony Graham at Toronto's Grinder Coffee.

TORONTO — A Toronto coffee shop owner says actor Tom Hanks’ reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood extends across the northern border. Joelle Murray says the star of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood” paid an after-hours visit to her east-end cafe while in town for the Toronto International Film Festival. After successfully wooing Ryan Gosling last year, Murray launched a similar social media campaign to lure Hanks to Grinder Coffee. She posted photos of her taking a life-size (and legless) cardboard cutout of Hanks around the city to ride the subway, grab a slice of pizza and get inked at a tattoo parlour.

Murray said an employee was mopping up the closed store on Friday when he heard a knock at the door and saw someone pointing at the cutout. It took a moment for him to register the visitor was Hanks himself. Hanks chatted up staff and posed for photos with his own likeness alongside a sign reading #TomNeedsGrinder. Meanwhile, Murray was at home eating dinner when she got a call from work. Assuming there was a problem, she wearily picked up the phone. When she realized Hanks was on the other end of the line, Murray was so shocked she started cursing. “I just actually couldn’t believe it was Tom Hanks at the shop,” she said. “I get stunned that my shenanigans actually work.” Watch: Tom Hanks acts out what Mr. Rogers would say about “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.” Story continues after video.