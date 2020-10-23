Man Etches Hate Graffiti Into Tomb Of The Unknown Solider In Ottawa

Ottawa Police Service This image provided by the Ottawa Police Service shows a man using a sharp object to engrave hate graffiti on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Police say he was wearing a light-coloured sweater, dark pants, a dark toque and a black backpack.

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa are investigating an incident of hate-motivated graffiti at the National War Memorial.

The alleged incident happened on Oct. 14, police say. That’s when a man used a sharp object to engrave a hateful message on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, according to authorities.

Police say a man approached the area on a mountain bike just before 10 p.m., and left on the bike shortly afterward.

They say he was wearing a light-coloured sweater, dark pants, a dark toque and a black backpack.