OTTAWA — A Royal Bank executive is being named to the Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says that Tony Loffreda will fill a vacant seat in Quebec.

The Montreal native and accountant has been a top official with RBC since 2005 and currently is vice-chairman of RBC Wealth Management.

He serves on the board of governors at Concordia University — his alma mater — and been recognized with awards from Rideau Hall for his volunteer and philanthropic activities.

