If this year’s most popular baby names is anything to go by, parents were smitten with the Royal Family.

The Baby Names annual list saw Charlotte take the crown for top baby names for girls in 2019, a nod to Princess Charlotte.

For the second year in a row, Liam was the most popular names for boys. The Baby Names CEO pointed out that Liam is a shortened form of William, a name belonging to to the Duke of Cambridge.

On a different list of top baby names, “Muhammad” was among the top 10 for the first time in the U.S..

“Muslim families often choose Muhammad for firstborn sons to honour the prophet and bring blessings to the child,” Baby Center editor-in-chief Linda Murray said in a press release. “The name also has multiple spellings, and that helps a name get into the top 10.”

