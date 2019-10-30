Christmas is already sneaking up on us, and if you have kids in your life, you’re probably already thinking about toys. But with so many options out there, how can you be sure you’re picking out something your kid will love? With this list, that’s how. We gathered the predictions for the most popular toys for 2019 from toy specialists across the country. The folks at Mastermind, Hasbro, Indigo, Amazon, Walmart, Toys R Us, IKEA, Canadian Tire, Red Planet Group, and Winners/Marshalls/HomeSense think these are they toys every kid will want this Christmas. Most of these are perfect for kids ages three to 12. In no particular order, here are the 50 toys bound to be on every kid’s wish-list: All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Ms. Monopoly

Hasbro

Mr. Monopoly’s niece, a self-made investment guru, is ready for her close-up! She’s here to celebrate women trailblazers in the first game where women make more than men. Instead of buying properties, players invest in groundbreaking inventions and innovations made possible by women throughout history.



Ages: 8+

Get it at: Toys R Us, $24.99 KidKraft Maker’s Space Project Station

KidCraft

Say yes to mess! Designed for slime making, playing with sand or dough, or any other crafty activity. This durable, multi-use table with stools provides hands-on fun with minimal clean-up.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Mastermind Toys, $169.99 Baby Shark Song Puppet With Tempo Control

Walmart

Your favourite Baby Shark is now available as an interactive puppet! Move the mouth of your Baby Shark puppet to hear the entire Baby Shark song, the global sensation with more than 3.3 billion views!



Ages: 2+

Get it at: Walmart, $24.97 Mukikim Rock And Roll It Piano Rainbow

Indigo

Rock out, then roll it up! This rainbow-coloured, flexible and completely portable piano by MukikiM has 49 standard keys.



Ages: 6+

Get it at: Indigo, $69.99 Marvel Legends Series Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist

Amazon

This electronic fist appears to teem with tremendous power. When activated, the Power Gauntlet’s 6 infinity Stones pulsate with glowing light.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Amazon, $111.29 LUSTIGT 7-Piece Weaving Loom Set

IKEA

With this weaving loom, you can weave everything from yarn and shoe strings to plastic bags.



Ages: 6+

Get it at: IKEA, $19.99 FurReal - Disney “The Lion King” Mighty Roar Simba Interactive Plush

Marshalls

A young king who wants to roar, talk, and play: He loves to say phrases from the movie, challenge you to roaring contests, and lean back to show you he’s ready to play.



Ages: 5+

Get it at: Marshalls, $99.99 (in store only) Little Live Rainglow Unicorn Vet Set

Red Planet Group

Rainglow the Unicorn loves to share mystical adventures, but sometimes she feels unwell. With this Magical Vet Set, little animal doctors can treat Rainglow and make her better so she’s a happy, healthy unicorn again.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Toys R Us, $79.99 Osmo - Detective Agency: A Search & Find Mystery Game

Amazon

Put on your detective hat and get ready to solve the case! Little ones can travel to six famous cities, inspect hundreds of clues with a magnifying glass, and learn about geography and landmarks around the world.



Ages: 5+

Get it at: Amazon, $55 Play-Doh Stamp ’N Top Pizza Oven Toy

Walmart

Live that Play-Doh pizza life! There’s a pretend pizza party just waiting to happen with this toy oven. No batteries or electronics – just imagination. Budding chefs can stamp a pizza crust in the oven, then go wild creating and customizing.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Walmart, $27.96 Sharon, Lois And Bram’s ‘Skinnamarink’

Indigo

Based on the classic folk song made famous by the beloved Canadian trio of children’s entertainers, this picture book is best sung out loud. “Skinnamarink” is a timeless anthem of love and inclusion.



Ages: 2+

Get it at: Indigo, $21.99 LEGO Friends Heartlake City Amusement Pier

Amazon

Kids can build the amusement park toy’s pirate ghost ship, swing carousel, ticket kiosk and snack stall, and spend hours of role-play fun hanging out with their friends at the fair.



Ages: 8+

Get it at: Amazon, $234.50 L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper

Mastermind Toys

The 2-in-1 Glamper includes 55+ surprises to unbox, 10+ hangout areas and an exclusive doll. The front detaches to become a separate car with D.J. booth, working headlights and horn.



Ages: 6+

Get it at: Mastermind Toys, $159.99 Wow! Stuff Deluxe Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak

Indigo

Wizard wannabes can wear their very own all-new Wizarding World-inspired garment that will make it look like anyone or anything has disappeared in plain sight.



Ages: 6+

Get it at: Indigo, $99.95 Spin Master Boxer Robot

Marshalls

Big on personality and interactive fun, the Spin Master Boxer robot arrives ready to play right out of the box. It offers hand movements, sounds, funny expressions, and multiple ways to engage, including activity cards that initiate a variety of games.



Ages: 5+

Get it at: Marshalls, $39.99 (in store only) “Sesame Street” Love To Hug Elmo

Hasbro

Elmo loves to give hugs, and he loves when YOU hug him, too! Now kids can celebrate hugs and friendship with their favourite cuddly pal from “Sesame Street.” Squeeze Elmo’s tummy and he raises his arms and asks for a hug. Give Elmo a hug and he’ll respond with a phrase, song, or kiss.



Ages: 18 months+

Get it at: Walmart, $34.94 CIRKUSTÄLT Children’s Tent

IKEA

Creates a sheltered spot, a room in the room, to play or just cuddle up in.



Ages: 18 months +

Get it at: IKEA, $29.99 Treasure X: Aliens Single Pack

Red Planet Group

Ooze your way through the galactic quest for real Gems with Treasure X Aliens! Offering a new, slimy and always surprising 12-step reveal experience. Follow the mission objectives to dissect the aliens, save the Hunters and find their treasure.



Ages: 5+

Get it at: Toys R Us, $19.99 ‘Guts’ by Raina Telgemeier

Indigo Guts by Raina Telgemeier

Bestselling author Raina Telgemeier’s latest graphic novel, Guts, is sure to inspire conversation through its important lesson about building courage to face fears.



Ages: 8+

Get it at: Indigo, $10.12 Pictionary Air Drawing Family Game

Walmart

Introducing Pictionary Air, a hysterical way to play the classic family drawing game. Draw in the air and see it on screen in this exciting twist on the quick-draw classic.



Ages: 8+

Get it at: Walmart, $24.93 Green Toys Rocket

Homesense

3-2-1 — blast off! The Green Toys Rocket launches into another eco-awesome deep-space mission. Made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, the fully equipped, 2-in-1 set includes a detachable top capsule and two astronauts.



Ages: 2+

Get it at: HomeSense, $19.99 (in store only) Casdon Dyson Cord-Free Vacuum

Mastermind Toys

This toy replica of the famous Dyson Cord-free Vacuum makes pretend play so much more realistic. The working suction picks up small bits and there’s a debris compartment to empty it all out.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Mastermind Toys, $49.99 Baby Alive Happy Hungry Baby

Hasbro

Baby Alive Happy Hungry Baby sure loves to eat. Pick out baby’s food and mix it with water to make doll food that looks like the real thing.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Walmart, $69.97 Disney “Frozen 2” Plush Olaf

Canadian Tire

Plush Olaf is soft, cuddly — and not frozen!



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Canadian Tire, $29.99 Melissa & Doug Folding Castle

HomeSense

Welcome, your Majesty! Decorated with regal accents, this wooden play castle is fully assembled and ready for royal play. Features two removable turrets, balconies and a flying buttress, an arched walkway, towers and a working drawbridge. Castle is hinged to open easily for imaginative play, and closes neatly for compact storage.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: HomeSense, $79.99 (in store only) furReal Cubby, the Curious Bear, Interactive Plush Toy

Hasbro

Cubby is a curious young cub, and is eager to be picked up and held (he hugs you back!), play peek-a-boo, and even dance from time to time.



Ages: 4+

Get it at: Walmart, $129.97 Osmo Little Genius Kit

Indigo

Inspire a budding technology whiz with the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit and take kids aged three to five on a hands-on learning adventure.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Indigo, $119.99 DUKTIG 24-Piece Pizza Set

IKEA

A dream for all the little pizza chefs. With these ingredients, they can bake as many pizzas as they like and vary the toppings infinitely – and if you’re lucky, maybe they’ll even let you taste it.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: IKEA, $12.99 Sharper Image Fun Classic Lightweight Launch Pad Portable Tabletop Basketball Game

Marshalls

Like having an arcade right in your home, the Sharper Image Launch Pad Tabletop Basketball Game brings the fun of this classic arcade game to your den or game room. This game offers one- or two-player mode and an electronic display with digital score keeper.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Marshalls, $29.99 (in store only) Owleez Interactive Baby Owl Toy

Canadian Tire

Owleez is the interactive baby owl toy that can really fly, but needs kids help. The more they practice flying together, the better Owleez flies.



Ages: 6+

Get it at: Canadian Tire, $69.99 Melissa & Doug Take-Along Tabletop Vehicle Set Town

Indigo

Built-in tracks, colourful scenery, and fun play pieces let kids take their imaginations for a spin ... and take playtime anywhere they want to go!



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Indigo, $39.99 LeapFrog RockIt Twist

Walmart

Play 12 games in a cool, new way using four sides of colorful, light-up controls including buttons, spinners, dials, switches and a D-pad.



Ages: 4+

Get it at: Walmart, $69.97 “Paw Patrol” Super Paws 2-In-1 Transforming Mighty Pups Jet Command Center With Lights And Sounds

Amazon

Bring the action and excitement of the hit TV show home with the Mighty Jet Command Center.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Amazon, $97.33 LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Canadian Tire

This Millennium Falcon model has loads of details to impress fans of any age, including rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit.



Ages: 9+

Get it at: Canadian Tire, $179.99 LUSTIGT Tag Game With Vest And Balls

IKEA

Challenge family and friends to a match. Players run and chase each other while trying to hit the vests with balls. The one to first stick all of their balls to their opponent’s vest wins.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: IKEA, $24.99 Elf Pets

Red Planet Group

Elf Pets are Santa’s special pals that kids can adopt and love. Sent straight from the North Pole, each pet comes with a special storybook and an official adoption certificate.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Toys R Us, $32.99 Demo Duke Crashing And Transforming Vehicle

Walmart Demo Duke Crashing and Transforming Vehicle

Demo Duke is the truck that loves to crash! Push the throttle to rev him up and let him go! He’ll get more visibly crashed and damaged with each smash!



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Walmart, $69.97 Treasure X: King’s Gold Treasure Tomb

Red Planet Group

Solve the secrets and avoid the traps in order to open the vault and reveal the epic treasure within.



Ages: 5+

Get it at: Toys R Us, $69.99 SAGOSKATT Soft Toys

IKEA

Designed by children, the SAGOSKATT collection of soft toys is the gift that gives back. All sales will be donated to local organizations across Canada that support children’s right to play and develop.



Ages: all

Get it at: IKEA, starting at $4.99 (Available starting in November) Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs Real Rescue

Red Planet Group

Real Rescue is a Scruff-a-Luv that reacts to how you nurture it – just like a real rescue pet – with more than 35 lifelike sounds and interactions, including shivering, whimpering, feeding, hiccups and heartbeat.



Ages: 4+

Get it at: Toys R Us, $59.99 L.O.L. Surprise! #Hairgoals Real Hair

Canadian Tire

It’s time for the big reveal, because L.O.L. Surprise! got a makeover: real hair. From new surprises to new looks to totally new ways to unbox, the Makeover Series is all about transformation.



Ages: 6+

Get it at: Canadian Tire, $21.99 Ravensburger Monster Slap Game

Mastermind Toys

There is a high alert in Monster City – the slime monsters have escaped! This slimy gang shuffles around the city and slaps the city monsters with their sticky, slimy hands.



Ages: 5+

Get it at: Mastermind Toys, $19.99 Stratos Sled - Mystic Black And Green

Mastermind Toys

The Stratos is a unique sled on the market, with a steering wheel, self-retracting rope, no metal parts, seating for two and a differential steering system, which means that each ski turns independently at a slightly different angle, which provides better grip, stability and turning on snow.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Mastermind Toys, $99.99 Disney “Frozen 2” Light Up Fashion Doll

Canadian Tire

This doll takes the “Frozen 2” outfits to the next level with beautiful lights that move.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Canadian Tire, $29.99 Owl Toys Paint & Pottery Set

Mastermind Toys

This 2-in-1 Paint & Pottery set allows young artists to craft creations from ceramics, and then paint and design them. Contains pottery wheel, clay, acrylic paint, two brushes and two scrapers.



Ages: 5+

Get it at: Mastermind Toys, $39.99 Nerf Ultra One Motorized Blaster

Hasbro

Nerf Ultra blasters have advanced design and performance to deliver extreme distance, accuracy, and speed.



Ages: 8+

Get it at: Walmart, $69.99 Cry Babies Hally The Dragon Doll

Amazon

Meet the Cry Babies: yhey cry real tears and make realistic baby sounds when you take away their pacifier. They come with their own animal-print onesie.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Amazon, $163.08 Disney “Frozen 2” Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset

Hasbro

The Ultimate Arendelle Castle is a feature-filled fashion doll playset for young fans of the movies.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Toys R Us, $269.99 Thames & Kosmos Rainbow Gummy Candy Lab

Amazon

Kids can make their own delicious and fun unicorn, cloud, and rainbow-shaped gummies.



Ages: 6+

Get it at: Amazon, $84.82 Melissa & Doug Top and Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Food Set

Amazon

This 34-piece wooden play pizza-making set with counter/pizza oven allows kids to create made-the-way-you-like-it pretend pizza.



Ages: 3+

Get it at: Amazon, $69.99